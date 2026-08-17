Have Pakistan ever won a Test series in England? Stats
What's the story
As England gear up to face Pakistan in a three-match series, it's worth noting the historical significance of this rivalry. The three-match affair will get underway on August 19 at Headingley, Leeds. Under new captain Joe Root, England are aiming to overcome their recent Test failures. Meanwhile, Pakistan's last few Test assignments have also been far from stellar. On this note, we look at the head-to-head record between these two teams.
Historical performance
Who leads the overall record?
From 1954 to 2024, England have played a total of 92 Tests against Pakistan, winning 30 and losing 23, as per Cricnfo.
This rivalry has seen its fair share of draws too, with as many as 39 matches ending in stalemates.
Coming to their recent record, England have won eight of their last 18 Tests against Pakistan, while losing seven (3 draws).
Match history
What is their record on England soil?
When it comes to England's encounters with Pakistan at home, the hosts have clearly dominated.
Out of 56 matches played here, England have won 24 while losing just 12 (20 ended in draws).
Meanwhile, Pakistan's win/loss ratio of 0.5 is the third-best for any visiting team against England in England.
Australia (0.963) and West Indies (0.794) occupy the top two seats.
Series records
Pakistan have three series wins in England
Pakistan have won three of their 16 bilateral series against the Brits in England, while losing eight (5 draws).
The Asian team's series triumphs came on three successive tours from 1987 to 1996.
Pakistan's last Test visit to England dates back to 2020. The home team clinched the three-game affair 2-1.
Overall, Pakistan prevailed 2-1 at home in the last Test series between the two teams in 2024.