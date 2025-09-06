South Africa eye whitewash against England in 3rd ODI: Preview

South Africa have already sealed the ongoing three-match ODI series against England , leading 2-0 with one game left to play. The final match will be played on Sunday (September 7) at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. After a disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign, England have struggled in ODIs. On the other hand, SA have been on a roll in the format. Here is the preview of the final ODI.

Match info Pitch report and streaming details The pitch at the Rose Bowl is expected to favor bowlers due to overcast conditions. Batting will improve as the ball gets older, making the toss crucial for the match outcome. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30pm IST. Fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports Networks or stream it online via Sony LIV or FanCode app/website.

Performance review England's struggles in recent ODI matches While the Brits were entirely outplayed in the opening ODI, they narrowly fell short while chasing 331 in the second game. England's recent ODI performance has been far from impressive. The team has lost six of its last seven series since the 2023 World Cup. On the other hand, SA have now won two away ODI series on the bounce, against England and Australia.

H2H Head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, across 73 ODI meetings between the two sides, South Africa have claimed 37 wins to England's tally of 30. While one match was tied, five games have not seen results. On English soil, the two teams have squared off 31 times. SA have won 11 games with England pocketing 17. Three games have had no results.

Team line-ups A look at the predicted playing XIs England (confirmed XI): Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood. South Africa (predicted XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.