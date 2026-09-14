1st T20I: Formidable England hot favorites against Sri Lanka

The Utilita Bowl in Southampton is known for its true bounce and quick outfield.

If the pitch behaves like it did in July when England scored over 250 runs against India, fans can expect a high-scoring match.

Meanwhile, the weather conditions and pitches toward the end of summer could be favorable for spin bowlers like Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga to challenge an aggressive English batting lineup.

Meanwhile, the action will get underway at 11:00pm IST.