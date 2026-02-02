3rd T20I: Can Sri Lanka avoid whitewash against formidable England? 

Sri Lanka will take on England in the third and final T20I of the series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (February 3). This is a crucial game for Sri Lanka as they seek to avoid a whitewash after losing the first two matches. Team England has been dominant in both games, showcasing their batting and bowling prowess. Here is the preview of the final affair.

Match conditions Pitch report and other details The pitch at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has been favorable for batting, but rain could play a role. Both of England's wins in this series have come while chasing. Notably, spinners have made the ball talk in the ongoing series. The team winning the toss might prefer to bowl first, considering the potential for rain. Meanwhile, the game will get underway at 7:00pm IST.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka and England have faced each other 16 times in T20Is, with the latter winning 12 matches and the former only four. The last 10 encounters between these two sides have all been won by England. On Lankan soil, England have three T20I wins and a solitary defeat against the hosts. It must be noted that this series is the final opportunity for both teams to finalize their line-ups ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Intent England have been aggressive in the series England, under Harry Brook's captaincy, have been aggressive and confident. All-rounders Sam Curran and Will Jacks provide a good balance to the team. Spinners Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson have also done well in Sri Lankan conditions. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's batting order has been inconsistent, with captain Dasun Shanaka under pressure to perform. The team's batting hopes are pinned on Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Charith Asalanka. Their lead spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has also been out of touch.

Team line-ups A look at the probable XIs Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan. England (Probable XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.