3rd T20I: Can Sri Lanka avoid whitewash against formidable England?
What's the story
Sri Lanka will take on England in the third and final T20I of the series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (February 3). This is a crucial game for Sri Lanka as they seek to avoid a whitewash after losing the first two matches. Team England has been dominant in both games, showcasing their batting and bowling prowess. Here is the preview of the final affair.
Match conditions
Pitch report and other details
The pitch at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has been favorable for batting, but rain could play a role. Both of England's wins in this series have come while chasing. Notably, spinners have made the ball talk in the ongoing series. The team winning the toss might prefer to bowl first, considering the potential for rain. Meanwhile, the game will get underway at 7:00pm IST.
H2H
Here's the head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka and England have faced each other 16 times in T20Is, with the latter winning 12 matches and the former only four. The last 10 encounters between these two sides have all been won by England. On Lankan soil, England have three T20I wins and a solitary defeat against the hosts. It must be noted that this series is the final opportunity for both teams to finalize their line-ups ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Intent
England have been aggressive in the series
England, under Harry Brook's captaincy, have been aggressive and confident. All-rounders Sam Curran and Will Jacks provide a good balance to the team. Spinners Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson have also done well in Sri Lankan conditions. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's batting order has been inconsistent, with captain Dasun Shanaka under pressure to perform. The team's batting hopes are pinned on Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Charith Asalanka. Their lead spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has also been out of touch.
Team line-ups
A look at the probable XIs
Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan. England (Probable XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.
Player spotlight
Here are the key performers
Harry Brook has been a key player for England, scoring 36 off just 12 balls in the second T20I. Adil Rashid has also been impressive on this tour, having taken 11 wickets across white-ball games, including three ODIs. The first T20I saw Sam Curran become only the second Englishman to claim a T20I hat-trick. Matheesha Pathirana has raced to 36 scalps from 24 T20Is at 18.47. With 2,414 runs at 30.94, Pathum Nissanka is Sri Lanka's leading run-getter in T20Is.