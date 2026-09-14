England-Sri Lanka T20Is: 4 players to watch out for
What's the story
England will take on Sri Lanka in the first T20I of a three-match series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday. England are coming off a dominant home series against India, where they won the T20I leg 4-0 and dethroned them from the top of the ICC rankings. However, Sri Lanka come into this series on the back of a disappointing 1-2 defeat in their last T20I assignment against West Indies. On this note, we look at the players to watch out for in the upcoming series.
#1
Harry Brook
Brook was on a roll in the aforementioned India series, scoring 229 runs across four innings at an average of 114.50 and a strike rate of 214.02.
This also earned him the Player-of-the-Series honor.
The England skipper has the ability to dominate spin in the middle overs before enhancing the scoring rate even further toward the end.
#2
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer has looked in tremendous touch lately.
He played a vital role in England's recent 3-0 Test series triumph over Pakistan, scalping 12 wickets at 26.67.
The pacer's 53 T20 wickets in 2026 have come at a stellar average of 22.62, though his economy has been around 9.
Archer's ability to take wickets across phases can torment the Lankan batters.
#3
Pathum Nissanka
Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka will have the onus to negate the Archer threat in the powerplay overs.
Arguably the best T20 batter in the current Lankan team, Nissanka is known to pace knocks as per conditions.
He can score swiftly in the powerplay before finding gaps in the middle overs.
Earlier this year, Nissanka scored a brilliant hundred against Australia during the T20 World Cup.
#4
Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga will have the onus to contain England's destructive batting order in the middle overs.
Though England tracks are not known to favor spinners much, Hasaranga has shown the ability to excel across conditions.
His 29 T20 wickets in 2026 have come at a fine economy of 7.95.
The leg-spinner can also contribute with vital runs lower down the order.