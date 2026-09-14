England vs Sri Lanka: What's the T20I head-to-head record?
What's the story
England are set to host Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, followed by as many ODIs. The first of the three T20Is is scheduled at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on September 15. While England return to white-ball cricket after routing Pakistan 3-0 in the Test series, Sri Lanka were beaten 1-0 in the home Test series by India.
Clash
Head-to-head record favors Sri Lanka
Between 2006 and 2026, England and Sri Lanka have clashed in 18 T20Is. The Englishmen have a 14-4 lead over the Lankans.
Seven of those encounters were held at the ICC T20 World Cup, with England winning six. Notably, SL have won three T20Is in England.
It is worth noting that England have won their last 12 T20Is against Sri Lanka.
Information
What about Southampton?
The two teams have squared off thrice in T20Is in Southampton - 2006, 2016, and 2021. While Sri Lanka won the 2006 affair, England reigned supreme in the latter two.
Performers
A look at star performers
Jos Buttler is the highest run-scorer in England-Sri Lanka T20Is.
In 13 matches against the Lankans, the star wicketkeeper-batter has hammered 473 runs at an incredible average of 52.55. His tally includes a ton and 3 half-centuries.
Meanwhile, spinner Adil Rashid is the joint-highest wicket-taker (17) in these matches, with seamer Chris Jordan.
Rashid owns 17 wickets from 12 T20Is at 13.76 against SL, with an economy rate of 5.48.