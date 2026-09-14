England vs Sri Lanka: What's the T20I head-to-head record?

Between 2006 and 2026, England and Sri Lanka have clashed in 18 T20Is. The Englishmen have a 14-4 lead over the Lankans.

Seven of those encounters were held at the ICC T20 World Cup, with England winning six. Notably, SL have won three T20Is in England.

It is worth noting that England have won their last 12 T20Is against Sri Lanka.