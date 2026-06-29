Manchester City appoint Enzo Maresca as new manager: Details here
What's the story
Manchester City have announced the appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new head coach. The Italian, who previously managed Chelsea and served as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, has signed a three-year contract with the Premier League club. According to Sky in Italy, City will pay Chelsea over £17 million (€20 million) in compensation for Maresca's services.
Career highlights
Maresca's managerial journey
Maresca, 46, was Guardiola's assistant during Manchester City's treble-winning season in 2023. He also managed the club's Elite Development Squad to the Premier League 2 title in his only season in charge (2020-21). After leaving Chelsea on New Year's Day by mutual consent, Maresca has been without a job. At Chelsea, he won the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup titles.
Transition period
Guardiola's departure; next chapter
Guardiola left Manchester City at the end of the 2025/26 season after a decade in charge, during which City won 20 major trophies. They missed out on the Premier League title to Arsenal in 2025/26, marking Guardiola's first back-to-back league title drought as a manager. Maresca's appointment comes as part of a long-term plan for City, who have been preparing for this transition since Guardiola took over.
Farewell
Guardiola's final Manchester City game ended in defeat
Last month, Manchester City said goodbye to Guardiola with a 1-2 loss to Aston Villa in the 2025-26 Premier League. Despite the defeat, the atmosphere at Etihad Stadium was far from somber as fans celebrated their beloved manager's contributions. Guardiola managed City in 593 games across all competitions. He won 416 games, drew 87, and lost 90. His win percentage was 70.2.
Information
Guardiola's Manchester City trophy haul
Guardiola won six Premier League honors - 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24. He won three FA Cup titles in 2018-19, 2022-23, and 2025-26, besides being a runner-up in 2023-24 and 2024-25.