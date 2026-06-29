Manchester City appoint Enzo Maresca as new manager: Details here

Transition period

Guardiola's departure; next chapter

Guardiola left Manchester City at the end of the 2025/26 season after a decade in charge, during which City won 20 major trophies. They missed out on the Premier League title to Arsenal in 2025/26, marking Guardiola's first back-to-back league title drought as a manager. Maresca's appointment comes as part of a long-term plan for City, who have been preparing for this transition since Guardiola took over.