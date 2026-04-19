IPL 2026: SRH's Eshan Malinga shines with 3-fer versus CSK
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a thrilling 10-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday. The game, played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, saw Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga shine with a stellar performance. He picked up three wickets and helped restrict CSK to just 184/8 in their allotted overs. CSK lost the match by 10 runs.
Wickets
Three wickets for Malinga
Malinga was introduced in the 6th over and he dismissed CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad straightaway. A short ball did the trick here. Malinga was brought back in the 11th over and he dismissed Sarfaraz Khan, who scored a 19-ball 25. Sarfaraz's attempted flick resulted him being caught. In the 16th over of CSK's innings, Malinga got Matthew Short (34). Short went to have and was caught at deep mid-wicket.
Information
Malinga races to 60 wickets in T20s
Malinga finished with 3/29 from his 4 overs. In 45 T20 games, he now owns 60 scalps at 21.55, as per ESPNcricinfo. As many as 21 of his 60 T20 scalps have come in the IPL at 20.14.