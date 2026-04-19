IPL 2026: SRH's Eshan Malinga shines with 3-fer versus CSK

Wickets

Three wickets for Malinga

Malinga was introduced in the 6th over and he dismissed CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad straightaway. A short ball did the trick here. Malinga was brought back in the 11th over and he dismissed Sarfaraz Khan, who scored a 19-ball 25. Sarfaraz's attempted flick resulted him being caught. In the 16th over of CSK's innings, Malinga got Matthew Short (34). Short went to have and was caught at deep mid-wicket.