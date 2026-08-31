ETPL: Mitchell Santner claims his maiden T20 five-wicket haul
What's the story
Mitchell Santner's exceptional bowling performance helped Edinburgh Castle Rockers beat Dublin Guardians by four wickets in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) match at Sportpark Westvliet. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Dublin struggled against the relentless Edinburgh bowling attack. They were bowled out for just 109 runs in 18 overs, thanks to Santner's maiden T20 five-wicket haul.
Bowling brilliance
A stunning spell from the spinner
Santner was the standout performer for Edinburgh, taking an impressive five wickets for just 16 runs in his four overs.
He dismissed Daryl Mitchell, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, James Vince and Matt Hollard to break Dublin's resistance.
The Castle Rockers later won the contest by four wickets, as Santner was named the Player of the Match.
The left-arm spinner had gone wicket-less in his only previous outing this season.
Numbers
Here are his T20 stats
With his latest efforts, Santner has completed 283 wickets from 284 T20 matches at an average of 24.35, as per Cricinfo.
Besides a solitary fifer, his tally includes five four-wicket hauls and a fine economy rate of 7.19.
142 of his scalps have come across 138 T20Is at a fine economy rate of 7.17 (4W: 3).
Feat
Santner also owns this T20 double
With the bat, Santner has scored 3,020 runs in the T20 format at an average of 24.75.
The tally includes eight fifties and a strike rate of 133.74.
With 4,992 runs and 297 wickets, James Neesham is the only other New Zealand international with the T20 double of 3,000 runs and 150 wickets.