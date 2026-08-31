ETPL: Mitchell Santner claims his maiden T20 five-wicket haul 

Santner was the standout performer for Edinburgh, taking an impressive five wickets for just 16 runs in his four overs.

He dismissed Daryl Mitchell, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, James Vince and Matt Hollard to break Dublin's resistance.

The Castle Rockers later won the contest by four wickets, as Santner was named the Player of the Match.

The left-arm spinner had gone wicket-less in his only previous outing this season.