UEFA Europa League, Conference League: Premier League clubs learn fate
What's the story
The draws for the league phase of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League have been held. The Premier League clubs participating in this year's Europa League are Sunderland, Bournemouth, and Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, Brighton will be playing in the Conference League. The league phase of the Europa League begins on September 15 while that of the Conference League starts on October 15.
Matchup details
Sunderland and Bournemouth will face AC Milan; Palace handed Sociedad
Sunderland will make their first European appearance in 53 years by taking on AC Milan at the San Siro.
Bournemouth, making their European debut, will host the same Italian club.
Crystal Palace, last season's Conference League winners, will host Spanish side Real Sociedad and visit Lyon in France.
Clubs
Sides Sunderland, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace will face in UEL
Sunderland: AZ Alkmaar (H), AC Milan (A), GNK Dinamo (H), Anderlecht (A), Jagiellonia (H), Lech Poznan (A), Levski Sofia (H), Torreense (A).
Bournemouth: AC Milan (H), Real Sociedad (A), Viktoria Plzen (H), Sparta Prague (A), Sturm Graz (H), Celta (A), Hapoel Be'er Sheva (H), Lillestrom (A).
Crystal Palace: Real Sociedad (H), Lyon (A), Sparta Prague (H), Salzburg (A), Lech Poznan (H), Jagiellonia (A), Hoffenheim (H), Besiktas (A).
Group stage
Conference League: Brighton to host AS Monaco
Brighton, who are making their second appearance in Europe after beating Tromso in qualifying, will face AS Monaco at home. They also have away matches against Panathinaikos and Getafe.
Brighton will face AS Monaco (H), Panathinaikos (A), Universitatea Craiova (H), Getafe (A), Kauno Zalgiris (H), Jablonec (A).