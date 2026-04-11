'Everyone loves him': Riyan Parag on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag has heaped praise on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after their recent six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Sooryavanshi played a blistering knock of 78 runs off just 26 balls , helping RR chase down a target of 202 runs. He also became the IPL 2026 Orange Cap holder with a total of 200 runs in four matches.

Team dynamics Parag's thoughts on Sooryavanshi Speaking at the post-match presentation, Parag described Sooryavanshi as a fun-loving character who is well-liked in the team. He said, "I think everyone loves him. Everyone loves having him around. He likes eating stuff. He likes going out and stuff like that." The RR captain added that they make sure all his needs are met as long as he keeps performing like this on the field.

Match analysis RR more clinical than previous seasons at this venue Parag also analyzed RR's performance in the match, saying they were more clinical than in previous seasons at this venue. He felt RCB's score of 201 runs was about 20 runs above par and should have been restricted to around 170. Despite some mistakes by giving batters too much room, he said the team had prepared well for conditions in Guwahati and Jaipur.

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