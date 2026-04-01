IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts records with another 15-ball fifty
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals's prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has made history by scoring a half-century off just 15 balls in his latest outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The 15-year-old accomplished this milestone at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Friday. This was his second 15-ball fifty in the ongoing 2026 Indian Premier League, which has put him in an elite list. Here are further details
Historic feat
Second player to score two IPL fifties in 15 balls
As mentioned, Sooryavanshi's fifty off just 15 balls is his second such half-century for RR this IPL season. He had previously scored a similar knock against Chennai Super Kings on March 30. As per Cricbuzz, he has become just the second batter to score two IPL fifties in 15 or fewer balls. The first was Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk, who achieved the same feat during the 2024 edition of IPL while playing for Delhi Capitals.
Stellar display
Sooryavanshi slams 78 off 26 balls against RCB
Notably, Sooryavanshi powered RR, who were chasing 202 against RCB The southpaw was dismissed by Krunal Pandya on the first ball of the ninth over. But before that, he had already played a memorable innings of 78 runs off just 26 balls. He hit eight fours and seven sixes during his stay at the crease. Notably, he also shared a partnership of 108 runs off just 37 balls with Dhruv Jurel for the second wicket.
Career
Here are his stats
Sooryavanshi took the IPL by storm last year, having become the youngest capped player in the league at 14. The batter finished the season with 252 runs from seven games, striking at 206.55. With his latest efforts, the batter has completed 452 runs across 11 IPL matches at 41.09. His strike rate is 229.44. He now boasts three fifties and a hundred in the IPL. Overall, he has completed 901 T20 runs at 41-plus (100s: 3, 50s: 3).