IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts records with another 15-ball fifty

Rajasthan Royals 's prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has made history by scoring a half-century off just 15 balls in his latest outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru . The 15-year-old accomplished this milestone at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Friday. This was his second 15-ball fifty in the ongoing 2026 Indian Premier League, which has put him in an elite list. Here are further details

Historic feat Second player to score two IPL fifties in 15 balls As mentioned, Sooryavanshi's fifty off just 15 balls is his second such half-century for RR this IPL season. He had previously scored a similar knock against Chennai Super Kings on March 30. As per Cricbuzz, he has become just the second batter to score two IPL fifties in 15 or fewer balls. The first was Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk, who achieved the same feat during the 2024 edition of IPL while playing for Delhi Capitals.

Stellar display Sooryavanshi slams 78 off 26 balls against RCB Notably, Sooryavanshi powered RR, who were chasing 202 against RCB The southpaw was dismissed by Krunal Pandya on the first ball of the ninth over. But before that, he had already played a memorable innings of 78 runs off just 26 balls. He hit eight fours and seven sixes during his stay at the crease. Notably, he also shared a partnership of 108 runs off just 37 balls with Dhruv Jurel for the second wicket.

Advertisement