Marketa Vondrousova handed four-year ban from tennis: Here's the reason

Test refusal

'I felt threatened,' claimed Vondrousova

During the hearing, Vondrousova said her decision was influenced by stress and mental health issues, along with safety concerns. She claimed she felt threatened when the officer knocked on her door late at night without proper identification or following protocol. "In that moment it was about feeling safe, not about avoiding anything," she said. The ITIA confirmed Vondrousova told the doping control officer she would not take the test and signed a refusal form when she went outside to walk her dog shortly after.