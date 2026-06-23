Marketa Vondrousova handed four-year ban from tennis: Here's the reason
What's the story
Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has been handed a four-year ban after refusing to take an anti-doping test. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) charged the Czech player, 26, after she denied entry to a doping control officer at her home in December 2025. Despite her claims of fearing for her safety because the officer did not properly identify themselves or follow protocol, a tribunal found no compelling justification for her refusal.
Ban details
Vondrousova can appeal against the decision
Vondrousova's suspension will run until June 21, 2030. However, she has the right to appeal against this decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The former world number six has not played competitively since January this year and is currently ranked 122nd. "I cannot say what comes next," she said after the ban was announced. "For the first time in my life I do not have a plan."
Test refusal
'I felt threatened,' claimed Vondrousova
During the hearing, Vondrousova said her decision was influenced by stress and mental health issues, along with safety concerns. She claimed she felt threatened when the officer knocked on her door late at night without proper identification or following protocol. "In that moment it was about feeling safe, not about avoiding anything," she said. The ITIA confirmed Vondrousova told the doping control officer she would not take the test and signed a refusal form when she went outside to walk her dog shortly after.
Agency response
Rare case in tennis
ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse said while they understand the testing process is "uncomfortable," it is essential to protect fair competition. She added that refusing a doping test is "extremely rare" among players. In 2024, Russian player Vladislav Ivanov also received a four-year ban for refusing to take a test during competition. The ITIA maintains that every case is treated individually based on specific circumstances, with broad examples of "compelling justification" including urgent hospital visits or attending funerals.
Career
A look at her career
As of now, Vondrousova has won three WTA tour-level singles titles, including the 2023 Wimbledon. She made history by becoming the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women's singles title. She also became the lowest-ranked Wimbledon winner in the Open era. The 2019 French Open runner-up, Vondrousova, secured the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She currently has a career win-loss record of 295-132 (singles).