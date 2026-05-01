Formula 1: Kimi Antonelli wins the 2026 Miami Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes has won the 2026 Miami Grand Prix, his third consecutive victory in the 2026 Formula 1 season. The 19-year-old Italian driver outperformed McLaren 's Lando Norris in a thrilling race to extend his championship lead. Antonelli's win puts him 20 points ahead of teammate George Russell, who finished fourth. Fellow McLaren driver Oscar Piastri finished 3rd behind Antonelli and teammate Norris.

Race dynamics Norris poses a threat to Antonelli The race began with a three-car battle involving Antonelli, Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen. However, it soon boiled down to a duel between Mercedes and Norris. Despite the threat of rain that had prompted an early start time for the race, conditions remained dry throughout with only a few drops mid-race.

Race strategy Norris closes the gap on Antonelli Antonelli's early undercut strategy worked perfectly, putting him ahead of Norris in clean air. Despite the threat of light rain, teams stuck to slicks and Antonelli kept his cool as Norris closed the gap at times. Behind them, Russell struggled with tire wear and a broken front wing while Piastri charged through the field.

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Information Leclerc spins, allowing Verstappen and Russell to pass In the closing laps, Leclerc spun while defending against Piastri, allowing Russell and Verstappen to pass. Antonelli extended his lead to over two seconds in the final moments of the race. Norris finished second with Piastri rounding out the podium in third place.

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Top 10 Miami GP: Here are the top 10 drivers 1. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) 2. Lando Norris (McLaren) 3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 4. George Russell (Mercedes) 5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 7. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) 8. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) 9. Carlos Sainz (Williams) 10. Alex Albon (Williams)