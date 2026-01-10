Manchester City crush Exeter City 10-1 in FA Cup

Manchester City put on an impressive display in the FA Cup , thrashing League One side Exeter City 10-1. The match saw new signing Antoine Semenyo score on his debut after joining from Bournemouth for £65 million. Despite manager Pep Guardiola serving a one-match touchline ban, City's strong starting XI proved too much for their lower-league opponents. Here are further details.

Match highlights City's early dominance and unfortunate own goals City's academy product Max Alleyne opened the scoring in the 12th minute, poking home a finish that just crossed the line. Just 12 minutes later, captain Rodri doubled City's lead with a stunning long-range strike. Exeter could have taken an early lead but Liam Oakes's header was saved by James Trafford. However, Jake Doyle-Hayes and Jack Fitzwater both scored own goals before half-time to further extend City's lead.

Goal spree Second half sees City score 6 more goals The second half was even worse for Exeter as City added six more goals to their tally. Semenyo assisted Rico Lewis's goal before scoring one himself after being put through. Tijjani Reijnders, Nico O'Reilly, and Ryan McAidoo also got on the scoresheet. The latter was making his debut for City. Despite a late consolation goal from Exeter's George Birch, City matched their biggest-ever victory with this 10-1 rout.

Debut impact Semenyo's debut adds new dimension to City's attack Semenyo's signing has added a new dimension to City's attack. He started on the left and had a quiet first half but came alive in the second with a goal and an assist. Winger McAidoo also impressed on his debut with some brilliant runs from the right flank. The match was City's 16th consecutive home victory in this competition, dating back 10 years.