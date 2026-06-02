A look at Virat Kohli's fastest IPL half-centuries
What's the story
Virat Kohli, the star batsman of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), shattered records with a blistering knock in the 2026 Indian Premier League final against Gujarat Titans. The batting talisman helped his chase a target of 156 runs in just 18 overs. Notably, the game saw Kohli score his fastest half-century in IPL history, off just 25 balls. On this note, we list down the star batter's fastest IPL fifties.
#1
25 balls vs GT, 2026
Kohli's stunning effort in the aforementioned game now tops this elite list. He opened the innings with Venkatesh Iyer, and the duo gave a flying start to their team's innings. They brought up the fastest team 50 in IPL final history in just 3.3 overs. Kohli reached his 25-ball half-century in the 12th over. The opener remained unbeaten on 75 off just 42 balls, having hit nine fours and three sixes. Kohli finished the game with a six in the 18th over.
#2
26 balls vs RR, 2018
Before his record-breaking innings in the IPL 2026 final, Kohli had scored two 26-ball half-centuries in the same season of 2018. The first came against Rajasthan Royals at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB were asked to chase down 218 in that game. Batting at three, Virat made his bat talk and ended up scoring 57 runs off 30 balls (7 fours, 2 sixes). Despite his efforts, RCB lost by 19 runs.
#2
26 balls vs DC, 2018
Kohli's other 26-ball fifty in IPL 2028 came against Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils). Chasing 182 in Delhi, RCB lost both their openers inside the first three overs. Kohli operated at three and rescued his team with a defining 118-run stand with AB de Villiers (72*). The former was dismissed for 70 off 40 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes. His efforts helped RCB cross the line with an over to spare.