A look at Virat Kohli's fastest IPL half-centuries

#1 25 balls vs GT, 2026 Kohli's stunning effort in the aforementioned game now tops this elite list. He opened the innings with Venkatesh Iyer, and the duo gave a flying start to their team's innings. They brought up the fastest team 50 in IPL final history in just 3.3 overs. Kohli reached his 25-ball half-century in the 12th over. The opener remained unbeaten on 75 off just 42 balls, having hit nine fours and three sixes. Kohli finished the game with a six in the 18th over.

#2 26 balls vs RR, 2018 Before his record-breaking innings in the IPL 2026 final, Kohli had scored two 26-ball half-centuries in the same season of 2018. The first came against Rajasthan Royals at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB were asked to chase down 218 in that game. Batting at three, Virat made his bat talk and ended up scoring 57 runs off 30 balls (7 fours, 2 sixes). Despite his efforts, RCB lost by 19 runs.

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