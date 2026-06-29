Batters with fastest half-centurues vs Australia in Women's T20Is
What's the story
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a stunning innings of 56 runs off just 26 balls in her team's final group stage match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Lord's Cricket Ground. Her efforts powered India to a competitive total of 170/4. Harmanpreet was at her destructive best in the game, having completed her fifty off just 25 balls. On this note, we list down the batters with the fastest WT20I fifties against the Aussies.
#3
Harmanpreet Kaur - 25 balls
Harmanpreet's 25-ball fifty in the aforementioned game takes the third spot on this list. India were well placed at 83/2 when the skipper arrived to bat. She joined forces with Jemimah Rodrigues (34) and the duo rebuilt India's innings with a 64-run stand. Once settled, Harmanpreet took on Australia's bowlers aggressively, hitting boundaries regularly while converting singles into twos. She departed after scoring a brilliant 27-ball 56, hitting six fours and three sixes. However, the Aussies went on chase down the 171-run target.
#2
Sophie Dunkley - 24 balls
Sophie Dunkley tormented the Aussie bowlers in the Sydney affair last year. Chasing a massive 199, England lost both their openers for ducks. Dunkley, who arrived at three, put up a fight despite hardly getting any support from the other end. While she completed her fifty off just 24 balls, Nat Sciver-Brunt (20) was the only other batter to touch the 20-run mark. Dunkley eventually departed for a 30-ball 59, having hit six fours and four sixes. England were folded for 141 in this affair.
#1
Deandra Dottin - 22 balls
West Indies dasher Deandra Dottin tops this list, having struck a 22-ball half-century in the 2009 WT20 WC match in Taunton. In a game where no other WI batter was able to get going, Dottin attacked from the outset and found boundaries for fun. The opener made a brilliant 53 off 25 balls with the help of nine fours and a six. Despite her efforts, WI were restricted to 135/8. Australia later won by eight wickets.