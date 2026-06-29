Batters with fastest half-centurues vs Australia in Women's T20Is

#2

Sophie Dunkley - 24 balls

Sophie Dunkley tormented the Aussie bowlers in the Sydney affair last year. Chasing a massive 199, England lost both their openers for ducks. Dunkley, who arrived at three, put up a fight despite hardly getting any support from the other end. While she completed her fifty off just 24 balls, Nat Sciver-Brunt (20) was the only other batter to touch the 20-run mark. Dunkley eventually departed for a 30-ball 59, having hit six fours and four sixes. England were folded for 141 in this affair.