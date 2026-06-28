Women's T20 WC, Harmanpreet Kaur slams 56 against Australia: Stats
What's the story
In a crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group A match at Lord's, captain Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with a blistering half-century. She scored a 27-ball 56, hitting six fours and three sixes. Her innings helped India set a challenging target of 171 runs for Australia. The Indian team started cautiously but gained momentum as Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma built a solid opening partnership.
Recovery act
Harmanpreet, Jemimah rebuild India's innings
Mandhana and Verma added 66 runs before Australia removed both with the score reading 83/2. After the fall of two quick wickets, Harmanpreet joined Jemimah Rodrigues and the duo rebuilt India's innings with sensible batting. They brought up India's 100 in the 14th over. Once settled, Harmanpreet took on Australia's bowlers aggressively, hitting boundaries regularly while converting singles into twos. A 64-run stand was added between the two before Jemimah was retired out.
Captain's innings
Harmanpreet's late fireworks propel India to a strong total
The final over was all about Harmanpreet, who hit three consecutive sixes to reach her half-century in just 25 balls. Sophie Molineux dismissed Harmanpreet, who was caught by Ellyse Perry after going for another big shot. The Indian captain's late fireworks ensured India finished at a competitive 170/4 in their allotted overs, giving the bowlers a strong total to defend in this must-win match for a place in the semi-finals.
Runs
6th fifty versus AUS-W for Harmanpreet
Playing her 202nd match (181 innings), Harmanpreet has raced to 4,216 runs at 30.33. She recorded her 18th fifty (100s: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, Harmanpreet now owns 937 runs from 38 matches against AUS-W. She averages 30.22 and clocked her 6th fifty. Harmanpreet featured in her 66th neutral venue match (58 innings) and has amassed 1,446 runs at 32.86. She clobbered her ninth fifty (100s: 1).
Information
5th fifty for Harmanpreet in Women's T20 World Cup
In 44 Women's T20 World Cup games (38 innings), Harmanpreet has scored 867 runs at 26.27. She clocked her 5th fifty in the global tourney (100s: 1). She has hit 22 sixes and 85 fours.
Records
Harmanpreet clocks these massive records
As per Cricbuzz, Harmanpreet now owns the joint-most 50-plus scores as captain in Women's T20 World Cup. She equaled Charlotte Edwards and Meg Lanning (5 each). Harmanpreet's 50 is also the fastest for IND-W in T20 WC. She bettered her own 27-ball effort vs SL-W in Dubai, 2024. She also recorded the 3rd-fastest 50 vs AUS-W in T20Is (by balls faced). Deandra Dottin (22 balls) and Sophie Dunkley (24 balls) remain ahead of Harmanpreet.