Women's T20 WC, Harmanpreet Kaur slams 56 against Australia: Stats

Recovery act

Harmanpreet, Jemimah rebuild India's innings

Mandhana and Verma added 66 runs before Australia removed both with the score reading 83/2. After the fall of two quick wickets, Harmanpreet joined Jemimah Rodrigues and the duo rebuilt India's innings with sensible batting. They brought up India's 100 in the 14th over. Once settled, Harmanpreet took on Australia's bowlers aggressively, hitting boundaries regularly while converting singles into twos. A 64-run stand was added between the two before Jemimah was retired out.