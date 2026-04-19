Listing fastest batters to complete 2,000 IPL runs (by balls)

Abhishek Sharma , the left-handed opener for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has made history by becoming the second-fastest player to complete 2,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs in terms of balls faced. The southpaw reached the milestone with a fine fifty in the IPL 2026 affair against Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. On this note, let's look at the batters who took the fewest number of deliveries to complete 2,000 IPL runs.

#3 Nicholas Pooran - 1,198 runs Before Abhishek, Nicholas Pooran held the second spot on this list, as the dasher took just 1,198 balls to complete the landmark. The left-handed batter has so far racked up 2,335 runs at an average of 32.43. He has a staggering strike rate of 165.36. Pooran, who has played for three different teams, has 14 half-centuries in the league, with 87* being his best score.

#2 Abhishek Sharma - 1,193 balls Abhishek's explosive batting was on full display against CSK, where he scored his half-century in just 15 balls. He ended up smashing a 22-ball 59. Meanwhile, Abhishek took just 1,193 balls to complete 2,000 IPL runs. With his latest effort, the opener has got to 2,004 runs from 83 IPL games at an average of 27.45. The tally now includes 11 fifties and a hundred. His strike rate is 167.55.

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