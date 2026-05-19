Listing fastest overseas batters to 2,000 IPL runs (by innings) 

Sunrisers Hyderabad 's explosive batter Heinrich Klaasen has crossed the 2,000-run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The South African achieved this milestone with a match-winning 47-run knock against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Klaasen is already among the best middle-order batters in the league's history. On this note, we list down the fastest overseas batters to accomplish 2,000 IPL runs in terms of innings taken.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen - 58 innings Klaasen takes the third spot on this elite list, having taken just 58 innings to reach the milestone. Overall, he has played 62 matches in the IPL, scoring a total of 2,035 runs at an average of 42.39. As per ESPNcricinfo, his strike rate is over 165.71, second only to Andre Russell (174.17) among overseas players with at least 1,600 runs in the tournament. The South African star has two centuries and 12 fifties to his name in this league.

#2 Shaun Marsh - 52 innings Former Australian cricketer Shaun Marsh took just 52 innings to get past 2,000 runs in the league. The southpaw finished his IPL career with 2,477 runs across 71 games at a strike rate of 132.74. His tally included 20 fifties besides a ton. The veteran's average of 39.95 is still the third-best among overseas batters with at least 2,000 IPL runs. Marsh last featured in the tourney in 2017.

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