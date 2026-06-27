Abhishek scored the fastest T20I fifty for India against Ireland (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Batters with fastest T20I fifties against Ireland (by balls)

By Parth Dhall 06:44 pm Jun 27, 202606:44 pm

What's the story

India suffered a shocking defeat to Ireland in the first T20I in Belfast. Although Abhishek Sharma scored a 20-ball 50, India lost their first-ever international match against Ireland by 34 runs. Chasing 183, India perished for 148 (18.5 overs). Nevertheless, Abhishek scored the fastest half-century for India against Ireland in T20Is. Here are the batters with the fastest T20I fifties against Ireland (by balls).