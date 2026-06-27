Batters with fastest T20I fifties against Ireland (by balls)
What's the story
India suffered a shocking defeat to Ireland in the first T20I in Belfast. Although Abhishek Sharma scored a 20-ball 50, India lost their first-ever international match against Ireland by 34 runs. Chasing 183, India perished for 148 (18.5 overs). Nevertheless, Abhishek scored the fastest half-century for India against Ireland in T20Is. Here are the batters with the fastest T20I fifties against Ireland (by balls).
#1
Stephan Myburgh: 17 balls in Sylhet, 2014
The Netherlands hammered Ireland in the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup encounter in Sylhet. Ireland racked up a mammoth 189/4 after being invited to bat. However, the Dutch side chased down the total in just 13.5 overs. Stephan Myburgh smashed a blistering 63 off 23 balls. He took only 17 deliveries to complete his half-century. Myburgh smashed 4 fours and 7 sixes.
#2
Litton Das: 18 balls in Chattogram, 2023
The 2023 rain-affected T20I in Chattogram saw Bangladesh smash 202/3 (17 overs) against Ireland. Litton Das contributed to the total, smashing 83 off 41 balls (10 fours and 3 sixes). He raced to an 18-ball half-century. Das also stitched a 124-run opening partnership with Rony Talukdar. The Irish side was later restricted to 125/9 in 17 overs.
Information
Abhishek Sharma: 19 balls in Belfast, 2026
As mentioned, India's Abhishek Sharma is the latest entrant on this list. His 19-ball half-century is now the fastest for India against Ireland in the format. His 20-ball 50 was studded with 7 fours and 2 sixes.