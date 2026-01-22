Who is the fastest to 5,000 T20 runs (by balls)?

Star opener Abhishek Sharma starred in India's 48-run win over New Zealand in the 1st T20I at Nagpur's VCA Stadium. The left-handed dasher smashed a blazing 84 (35), powering India to 238/7 in 20 overs. Abhishek, who added 99 runs with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, also completed 5,000 T20 runs. He is now the fastest to reach this landmark in terms of balls taken.

#1 Abhishek Sharma: 2,898 balls According to ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek took 2,898 balls to complete 5,000 T20 runs, now the quickest to this milestone. In just 169 matches (165 innings), the left-handed opener has amassed 5,002 runs at an average of 33.34. His tally includes 8 tons and 29 half-centuries. Abhishek's strike rate in T20Is reads 190.92, the highest for a batter. He owns 1,199 runs in 34 T20Is.

Do you know? Staggering strike rate in T20s As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek is one of only two batters to have completed 5,000 T20 runs with a strike rate of 160 or more. He has a staggering strike rate of 172.48 in the format. He already owns 309 sixes in T20s.

Information Fastest to 1,000 T20I runs by balls In November last year, Abhishek also became the fastest player to score 1,000 T20I runs in terms of balls faced (Full Members). He reached the milestone in just 528 balls, breaking the previous record held by Suryakumar (573 balls).

