Listing fastest bowlers to complete 50 WT20I wickets (by matches) 

China's Mengting Liu continues to be the fastest bowler to complete 50 wickets in Women's T20Is, having taken just 28 games.

The left-arm spinner has featured in 29 games so far, scalping 53 wickets at a stunning average of 7.81, as per Cricinfo.

Her economy rate of 4.01 is also stellar, as the tally includes three four-wicket hauls.