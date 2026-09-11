Listing fastest bowlers to complete 50 WT20I wickets (by matches)
What's the story
In a remarkable feat, Shree Charani has become the fastest Indian to complete 50 wickets in Women's T20Is. The left-arm spinner achieved this milestone during the Women's Asia Cup semi-final against Bangladesh on September 10. Having reached the landmark in her 29th match, Charani broke the Indian record of Radha Yadav, who took 36 matches. On this note, we look at the fastest bowlers to claim 50 WT20I wickets.
#1
Mengting Liu - 28 games
China's Mengting Liu continues to be the fastest bowler to complete 50 wickets in Women's T20Is, having taken just 28 games.
The left-arm spinner has featured in 29 games so far, scalping 53 wickets at a stunning average of 7.81, as per Cricinfo.
Her economy rate of 4.01 is also stellar, as the tally includes three four-wicket hauls.
#2
Shree Charani - 29 games
Charani's 29-match journey to 50 WT20I wickets puts her second on this elite list.
The 22-year-old bowled four overs in the aforementioned game and claimed 1/14. She clocked one maiden.
From 29 matches, Charani now owns 50 scalps at 14.58. Her ER reads 6.73.
She became the 9th Indian bowler to claim 50 scalps in the format.
#3
Mohammed & Kasperek also took 29 matches
Like Charani, veteran off-spinners Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand) and Anisa Mohammed (West Indies) also took 29 matches each to complete 50 WT20I wickets.
Kasperek, who last played for the White Ferns in 2024, boasts 82 wickets from 52 games at 14.86. This includes a four-fer and an economy of 6.40.
Mohammed bid farewell to international cricket with 125 wickets across 117 WT20Is at 17.64. Her economy rate reads 5.57 (4W: 4, 5W: 3).