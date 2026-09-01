India's Shree Charani completes 50 WT20I wickets: Decoding her stats
What's the story
India's young spinner, Shree Charani, played a key role in helping her side beat Bangladesh in the 1st semi-final of the Women's T20 Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday. Charani bowled 4 overs and claimed 1/14. She clocked one maiden. With this solitary scalp, she went on to complete 50 wickets in the format for India Women. Here are further details and stats.
Bowling
Charani dazzles for India against BAN-W
Charani's 50th wicket came when she dismissed Bangladesh opener Juairiya Ferdous in the sixth over of the innings.
Ferdous attempted to play across a delivery that spun across her but ended up getting a top edge that was caught behind by Richa Ghosh.
After reaching the 50-wicket milestone, Charani bowled a maiden over to show her control.
She finished strongly and helped India restrict BAN-W to 109/7 after India managed 149/6.
Rapid ascent
Rapid rise to prominence
Charani's journey to the top has been nothing short of extraordinary since her international debut in April 2025.
In just 18 months, she has become a key member of India's spin attack with her ability to turn the ball and maintain pressure on opponents.
Her stellar performance at the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, where she was the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets in five matches, further cemented her place as a top player in this format.
Numbers
Breaking down Charani's numbers
Charani came into the contest with 49 scalps under her belt.
From 29 matches, Charani now owns 50 scalps at 14.58. Her ER reads 6.73.
She became the 9th Indian bowler to claim 50 scalps in the format, as per Cricinfo.
In 5 home WT20Is, Charani has bagged 5 scalps at 28.2.
She has 23 scalps from 15 away matches (home of opposition) at 18.43.
Meanwhile, in 9 neutral venue games, she has picked a staggering 22 wickets at 7.45.
Record
Joint-most wickets for India Women in a calendar year (T20Is)
As per Cricbuzz, Charani is now the joint-highest wicket-taker for India Women in a calendar year (T20Is).
Charani has 35 scalps from 19 matches at an average of 12.57. Her economy rate is 6.16.
Most T20I wickets for IND-W in a calendar year
35 - Poonam Yadav in 2018
35* - Shree Charani in 2026
30 - Deepti Sharma in 2024