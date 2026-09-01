India's Shree Charani completes 50 WT20I wickets: Decoding her stats

Charani's 50th wicket came when she dismissed Bangladesh opener Juairiya Ferdous in the sixth over of the innings.

Ferdous attempted to play across a delivery that spun across her but ended up getting a top edge that was caught behind by Richa Ghosh.

After reaching the 50-wicket milestone, Charani bowled a maiden over to show her control.

She finished strongly and helped India restrict BAN-W to 109/7 after India managed 149/6.