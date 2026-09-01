India thrash Bangladesh, reach Women's T20 Asia Cup final: Stats
What's the story
India have secured their place in the final of the Women's T20 Asia Cup after defeating Bangladesh by a whopping 40 runs. The first semi-final was played at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Batting first, India posted a total of 149 runs for the loss of six wickets in their allotted overs. Shafali Verma was the star performer with her explosive innings of 64 runs off just 40 balls. Bangladesh Women scored 109/7 in 20 overs while chasing 150.
Bowling brilliance
Deepti's bowling brilliance helps India
Along with Shafali's batting heroics, Deepti Sharma also played a key role in India's victory.
She took three wickets for just 26 runs, helping to derail Bangladesh's chase.
The Indian spinners backed her up well and restricted the opposition to just 109 runs in their full quota of overs.
Shree Charani claimed 1/14 whereas Prema Rawat picked 1/21.
This stellar bowling display ensured India's comfortable win and a spot in the final of the tournament.
Batting woes
Shafali capitalizes on Bangladesh's fielding errors
Despite a slow pitch that favored spinners, Shafali was selective with her shots and scored freely.
She hit seven fours and three sixes to score her 20th T20I 50.
However, other batters struggled to get going on the tricky surface.
Bangladesh's bowlers also got the better of India at times, but their fielding let them down as they dropped Shafali thrice (6, 11 and 56) and missed an easy run-out chance.
Late surge
India score 45/1 in powerplay
India's innings started slowly with Marufa Akter conceding just seven runs in the first over.
However, Shafali opened her account with a flicked four off Marufa.
Off-spinner Sultana Khatun gave Bangladesh an early breakthrough by dismissing vice-captain Smriti Mandhana for two.
But Shafali capitalized on the reprieve and hit back-to-back sixes off Sultana in the fourth over.
Pratika Rawal joined the action with a cover-driven four off Marufa, taking India to 45/1 at the end of powerplay.
Late innings boost
Shafali, Richa provide boost for India
Shafali reached her half-century off 35 balls in the 13th over. She hit two consecutive boundaries off Sultana before being caught at deep mid-wicket.
Richa Ghosh gave a late-order boost with her quickfire 21 off 16 balls, hitting boundaries off Rabeya and Shorna Akter.
Despite struggling for timing most of her innings, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur broke free with a six over deep mid-wicket off Nahida in the same over.
She ended up scoring 24* runs off 28 balls.
Shafali
Shafali hammers her 20th fifty in Women's T20Is
In 115 WT20I matches, Shafali has amassed a total of 3,069 runs at 28.41.
She clocked her 20th fifty and also breached 90 sixes (91).
As per Cricinfo, Shafali has scored 382 runs from 14 matches against BAN-W at an average of 29.38.
She clocked her 4th fifty against BAN-W.
Information
Key numbers for Richa and Harmanpreet
Richa's 16-ball 21 saw her get to 1,365 runs from 92 matches (77 innings) at 26.25. She is closing in on 50 sixes (48). Meanwhile, Harmanpreet now owns 4,273 runs from 206 matches (185 innings) at 30.30.
Information
Summary of BAN-W bowlers
Marufa Akter bowled 4 overs and claimed 1/40. Sultana Khatun bowled 3 overs and picked 2/30. Nahida Akter did well and clocked 1/25 from 4 overs. Rabeya Khan also shone and managed 1/22 from 4 overs. Fahima Khatun clocked 0/21 from 4 overs. Shorna Akter bowled 1 over and managed 0/10.
Chase
Indian bowlers keep BAN-W at bay
Bangladesh never quite managed to keep up with the demands of the chase and moved slowly.
India Women then had Bangladesh on the back foot by picking up regular wickets.
Deepti was superb and was the pick of the bowlers. Charani, Prema and Shafali also chipped in with economical spells.
Nandani Sharma bagged 2 scalps for 10 runs from 2 overs.
For BAN-W, Shorna was the top scorer with 22* runs from 18 balls.
Deepti
Deepti races to 179 wickets in Women's T20Is
Deepti bowled 4 overs and picked 3/26. With this effort, she now has 179 scalps from 153 matches at an average of 18.93. Her economy rate is 6.29.
As per Cricinfo, 69 of Deepti's wickets have come in neutral venues. She averages 15.42 from 53 matches.
Overall versus Bangladesh, Deepti has picked 14 wickets from 16 matches at 19.28.
Do you know?
Shree Charani gets to 50 scalps in WT20Is
Charani has completed 50 scalps in WT20Is. She came into the contest with 49 scalps under her belt. From 29 matches, Charani owns 50 scalps at 14.58. Her ER reads 6.73. She became the 9th Indian bowler to claim 50 scalps in the format.
Records
Key records for Charani and Indian women's cricket team
As per Cricbuzz, Charani is now the joint-highest wicket-taker for India Women in a calendar year (T20Is).
Most T20I wickets for IND-W in a calendar year
35 - Poonam Yadav in 2018
35* - Shree Charani in 2026
30 - Deepti Sharma in 2024
India have now made it to the finals in each of the six editions of the Women's T20 Asia Cup.
They won the title in 2012, 2016 and 2022 and finished runners-up in 2018 and 2024.