India thrash Bangladesh, reach Women's T20 Asia Cup final: Stats

Despite a slow pitch that favored spinners, Shafali was selective with her shots and scored freely.

She hit seven fours and three sixes to score her 20th T20I 50.

However, other batters struggled to get going on the tricky surface.

Bangladesh's bowlers also got the better of India at times, but their fielding let them down as they dropped Shafali thrice (6, 11 and 56) and missed an easy run-out chance.