Women's Asia Cup, Shafali Verma slams 64 versus Bangladesh: Stats
What's the story
In the first semi-final of the Women's T20 Asia Cup, India posted a competitive total of 149/6 against Bangladesh at Dubai Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The innings was powered by Shafali Verma's explosive knock of 64 runs off 40 balls. Despite a slow pitch that favored spinners and made run-scoring difficult, Shafali managed to find her rhythm with an aggressive approach. She added 50 runs alongside Pratika Rawal for the 2nd wicket and 33 with Harmanpreet Kaur (3rd wicket).
Match highlights
Shafali's brilliance and Bangladesh's dropped catches
Shafali's innings was a mix of raw power and clever shot selection, featuring seven fours and three sixes.
She reached her half-century with an inventive reverse sweep.
However, Bangladesh's fielding unit had a poor day as they dropped Shafali on multiple occasions and missed an easy run-out chance.
Shafali was dropped in the 2nd over, 3rd over and the 14th over.
However, she was finally dismissed by Sultana Khatun with substitute fielder Farjana Easmin taking the catch.
Runs
Shafali hammers her 20th fifty in Women's T20Is
Shafali brought up her half-century off 35 balls in the 13th over, hitting two boundaries off Sultana.
In 115 WT20I matches, Shafali has raced to 3,069 runs at an average of 28.41.
She clocked her 20th fifty and also breached 90 sixes (91).
As per Cricinfo, Shafali has scored 382 runs from 14 matches against BAN-W at an average of 29.38.
She clocked her 4th fifty against BAN-W.