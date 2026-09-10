Women's Asia Cup, Shafali Verma slams 64 versus Bangladesh: Stats

Shafali's innings was a mix of raw power and clever shot selection, featuring seven fours and three sixes.

She reached her half-century with an inventive reverse sweep.

However, Bangladesh's fielding unit had a poor day as they dropped Shafali on multiple occasions and missed an easy run-out chance.

Shafali was dropped in the 2nd over, 3rd over and the 14th over.

However, she was finally dismissed by Sultana Khatun with substitute fielder Farjana Easmin taking the catch.