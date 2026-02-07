T20 WC: Daren Sammy confident of West Indies's success

Ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener against Scotland on February 7, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has expressed confidence in his team's ability to win. Speaking at Eden Gardens, the same venue where he lifted the T20 World Cup in 2016 as a captain, Sammy said, "We wouldn't be here if we didn't believe we could win." He compared the current situation to a decade ago when no one gave them a chance.

Strategy Execution key to West Indies's success, says Sammy Sammy stressed on the importance of execution in all aspects of the game. He said, "If we go out - and my favorite word - execute with both ball and bat and also in the field, we will win it." This sentiment aligns with his selection decisions for the World Cup squad, including Johnson Charles's inclusion and Shimron Hetmyer's batting position change.

Selection rationale Sammy defends his squad selection Defending his squad selection, Sammy said, "Over the last two years, we've given guys the opportunity to play that second wicketkeeper to Shai Hope. And to be fair, no one has really grabbed the opportunity." He explained Charles's inclusion as a direct replacement for Hope if something happens to him at the top of the order and with gloves.

Team dynamics Hetmyer's No. 3 spot crucial for West Indies Sammy praised Hetmyer's contribution in the South Africa series, saying it was a "beautiful conversation to see his teammates challenging him to take that No. 3 spot." He added, "The responsibility he's batted with over the last three games, if he continues like that, he makes our batting stronger." This shows Sammy's faith in his players and their ability to rise up to challenges.

Future vision Sammy opens up on West Indies's T20 struggles Sammy spoke candidly about West Indies's T20 decline, saying they are one of three teams to have won the title twice. He acknowledged the challenges they face in keeping players, developing them, and providing facilities. "I dream for an era where we say we did this because of and not in spite of," he said. This shows his desire to build a strong future for West Indies cricket.