Fastest Indian to 150 ODI wickets (by balls)
What's the story
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah finally returned to ODIs after over two years, featuring in the 2nd ODI against England at Edgbaston. Playing his maiden ODI since the 2023 World Cup final, Bumrah perturbed England with his impeccable lengths. While the visitors won by six wickets, he raced to 150 ODI wickets. Have a look at the fastest Indians to achieve this feat (by balls).
#1
Mohammed Shami: 4,070 balls
According to Cricbuzz, veteran seamer Mohammed Shami tops this tally.
Shami, who continues his quest for a comeback, bowled 4,070 deliveries to complete 150 wickets in the format.
He is also the fastest Indian to this milestone, having taken 80 matches.
Shami currently has 206 wickets from 108 ODIs at an average of 24.05. His tally includes 6 five-wicket hauls.
#2
Kuldeep Yadav: 4,513 balls
Kuldeep Yadav follows Shami in this club, having taken 4,513 balls, according to Cricbuzz.
The Indian wrist-spinner, who made his ODI debut in 2017, reached this landmark in 88 matches.
Among the most prolific wrist-spinners across formats, Kuldeep has accounted for 194 wickets from 121 ODIs at an average of 27.04. His tally includes 2 five-wicket hauls.
#3
Jasprit Bumrah: 4,605 balls
Bumrah is now the only other Indian to have taken 150 ODI wickets in fewer than 5,000 balls.
The recently concluded Edgbaston ODI saw the right-arm seamer scale this record in 4,605 balls.
Over a decade after making his debut, he completed 150 ODI wickets in his 90th game.
Bumrah, who recorded 1/30 in Birmingham, has 150 wickets at 23.60.