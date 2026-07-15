Fastest Indian to 150 ODI wickets (by balls)

According to Cricbuzz, veteran seamer Mohammed Shami tops this tally.

Shami, who continues his quest for a comeback, bowled 4,070 deliveries to complete 150 wickets in the format.

He is also the fastest Indian to this milestone, having taken 80 matches.

Shami currently has 206 wickets from 108 ODIs at an average of 24.05. His tally includes 6 five-wicket hauls.