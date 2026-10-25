3 fiercest rivalries that have defined Indian cricket
What's the story
Indian cricket has been shaped by many things, from iconic trophies to memorable performances. But there are also lesser-known moments that have played a vital role in shaping the sport over time. The Indian team has played some thrilling matches across formats all over the world. Though several sides have challenged them, matches with a few teams come with great hype and immense pressure. On this note, we look at three rivalries that have defined Indian cricket.
#1
India vs Pakistan
An India-Pakistan game is more than a cricket match. It's a spectacle.
Fans gather in great numbers to support their teams.
While Pakistan dominated this competition back in the 90s, India have won 25 of their last 33 international games against their neighbour.
When it comes to World Cups (ODIs and T20Is combined), India have won 16 of their 17 games against Pakistan.
Hence, this rivalry has largely been one-sided lately.
#2
India vs Australia
The India-Australia cricket rivalry is also one of the most intense and celebrated in the sport's history.
It has produced some of the most memorable moments, legendary players, and fierce contests.
India's comeback-from-behind win in the 2001 Kolkata Test is hailed as one of the greatest comebacks in Test cricket history.
Meanwhile, India have lost two ODI World Cup finals - both against Australia.
The Aussies also thrashed them in the 2023 World Test Championship final.
#3
India vs New Zealand
Though the India vs New Zealand rivalry is highly underrated in the cricket world, the two teams have clashed in several high-voltage games in recent years.
The Kiwis, who often enter an ICC tournament as dark horses, famously beat favorites India in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final and the 2021 World Test Championship final.
They also scripted a 3-0 Test series whitewash against hosts India in 2024.
Meanwhile, India beat them in the final of the last two ICC events - the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2026 T20 World Cup.