3 fiercest rivalries that have defined Indian cricket

An India-Pakistan game is more than a cricket match. It's a spectacle.

Fans gather in great numbers to support their teams.

While Pakistan dominated this competition back in the 90s, India have won 25 of their last 33 international games against their neighbour.

When it comes to World Cups (ODIs and T20Is combined), India have won 16 of their 17 games against Pakistan.

Hence, this rivalry has largely been one-sided lately.