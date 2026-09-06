Gianni Infantino to stand for re-election as FIFA president
What's the story
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed his intention to run for re-election in March 2027. The announcement comes despite mounting pressure for him to resign over his controversial attempts to sell stakes in FIFA tournaments to private investors. Infantino's decision was confirmed by a FIFA spokesperson who said, "The FIFA president announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election."
Election strategy
Infantino's re-election campaign at FIFA Congress in Morocco
Infantino's re-election campaign will be held at the FIFA Congress in Morocco next year.
However, he is likely to face competition as candidates wishing to challenge him must declare their intentions by November 18.
The announcement comes after European nations recently withdrew their threat to boycott FIFA competitions after receiving assurances that such attempts would not be made again.
Controversies continue
Controversies surrounding Infantino's leadership
Despite the controversies surrounding his leadership, Infantino has remained tight-lipped about his future plans and the ongoing dispute with UEFA.
He was recently seen at the Women's U20 World Cup in Poland, where he refused to comment on these matters.
The FIFA president has been criticized by vice-presidents from Asia, Europe, and North America over his controversial actions.
UEFA
UEFA seeks candidate to challenge Infantino
In response to FIFA's accusation of a "smear campaign," UEFA is looking for a candidate to challenge Infantino, as per BBC Sport.
To run against him, a candidate needs the support of at least 106 out of 211 FIFA member associations.
So far, no other challengers have been announced, but CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani is seen as a strong possibility. Nominations are due by November 18.