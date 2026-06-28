FIFA World Cup: Algeria, Austria advance with thrilling 3-3 draw
What's the story
In a nail-biting finish to their FIFA World Cup group-stage finale, Algeria and Austria played out a thrilling 3-3 draw. The result allowed both sides to progress to the knockout round. It also meant an early exit for Iran from the tournament. The match was filled with late drama, including a last-minute equalizer from Austria's Sasa Kalajdzic that kept their World Cup hopes alive.
Match highlights
Kalajdzic's late goal steals the show
Marko Arnautovi helped Austria take early lead in the match (28th minute). However, Rafik Belghali equalized for Algeria just before half time. In the second half, Marcel Sabitzer once again put Austria ahead. The game was tied at 2-2 in the dying minutes when Algeria's captain Riyad Mahrez scored his second goal in the third minute of stoppage time. However, just moments later, Kalajdzic headed in an equalizing goal to keep Austria alive in the tournament.
Qualification details
Austria to face Spain; Algeria set for Switzerland clash
Despite the dramatic finish, Austria finished second in Group J behind Argentina. They qualified for the FIFA World Cup knockout round for the first time since 1982. They will face European champions Spain on Thursday in Los Angeles. Algeria finished third in the group but secured a Round of 32 showdown with Switzerland in Vancouver.
Information
Iran's early exit
Iran would have advanced as one of the eight best third-place teams had Austria or Algeria won. The team's exit marks another disappointing chapter in a tumultuous World Cup campaign marred by off-field issues and travel restrictions.