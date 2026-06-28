FIFA World Cup: Algeria, Austria advance with thrilling 3-3 draw

Match highlights

Kalajdzic's late goal steals the show

Marko Arnautovi helped Austria take early lead in the match (28th minute). However, Rafik Belghali equalized for Algeria just before half time. In the second half, Marcel Sabitzer once again put Austria ahead. The game was tied at 2-2 in the dying minutes when Algeria's captain Riyad Mahrez scored his second goal in the third minute of stoppage time. However, just moments later, Kalajdzic headed in an equalizing goal to keep Austria alive in the tournament.