FIFA World Cup: Messi sets record as Argentina beat Jordan
What's the story
Lionel Messi once again made a spectacular impact, this time in Argentina's final FIFA World Cup group stage match against Jordan. Coming off the bench in the 60th minute, he scored a stunning free kick to seal a 3-1 victory. The goal was Messi's 19th in the FIFA World Cup, extending his record as the all-time leading scorer. It also marked his seventh consecutive World Cup match with a goal, the most for a player.
Match highlights
Argentina take early lead
Argentina took an early lead in the first half with goals from Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martinez against Jordan, who had been eliminated. Lo Celso scored directly from a free-kick, while Martinez converted a penalty into the lower-left corner for his first-ever World Cup goal. Messi, who was expected to start on the bench, came in the 60th minute, replacing Martinez. Although Mousa Altamari's goal (55th minute) gave Jordan a glimmer of hope, Messi's free kick sealed the deal.
Goal tally
Messi extends his record as top scorer
Messi had broken the previous 16-goal World Cup record he shared with Germany's Miroslav Klose with a brace against Austria. Now playing in his sixth World Cup, Messi stands alone at the top of the scoring charts. Overall, Messi has raced to 123 international goals for Argentina, second only to Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (145).
Information
Argentina to face Cape Verde
Having topped Group J, Argentina will now take on Cape Verde, a first-time World Cup qualifier, in the Round of 32. The match will be a major test for the reigning champions as they look to continue their unbeaten run in this tournament.