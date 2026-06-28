FIFA World Cup: Messi sets record as Argentina beat Jordan 

Match highlights

Argentina take early lead

Argentina took an early lead in the first half with goals from Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martinez against Jordan, who had been eliminated. Lo Celso scored directly from a free-kick, while Martinez converted a penalty into the lower-left corner for his first-ever World Cup goal. Messi, who was expected to start on the bench, came in the 60th minute, replacing Martinez. Although Mousa Altamari's goal (55th minute) gave Jordan a glimmer of hope, Messi's free kick sealed the deal.