FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium tame New Zealand, reach knockouts

Game control

De Bruyne, Lukaku, and Saelemaekers add to New Zealand's misery

Trossard scored his second goal early in the second half. He made use of the rebound to strike it past goalkeeper Max Crocombe. De Bruyne then scored a stunning strike from outside the box in the 66th minute to all but seal Belgium's victory. Despite Just scoring for New Zealand in the 84th minute, Lukaku and Saelemaekers added two more goals for Belgium before full-time.