FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium tame New Zealand, reach knockouts
What's the story
Belgium secured their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockouts after a resounding 5-1 victory over New Zealand. The match, which took place in Vancouver, saw Leandro Trossard score a brace. Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Alexis Saelemaekers also added one each to the tally. Elijah Just scored the only goal for New Zealand, but it wasn't enough to keep them in the tournament.
Scoring spree
Trossard breaks World Cup goal drought for Belgium
In the 23rd minute, New Zealand defender Finn Surman was penalized for a handball in the box, giving Belgium a penalty kick. However, video evidence showed his arm was in a natural position, and play continued. Trossard finally broke through with a goal from a corner scramble in the 28th minute, marking Belgium's first World Cup goal since Michy Batshuayi's strike against Canada at Qatar 2022.
Game control
De Bruyne, Lukaku, and Saelemaekers add to New Zealand's misery
Trossard scored his second goal early in the second half. He made use of the rebound to strike it past goalkeeper Max Crocombe. De Bruyne then scored a stunning strike from outside the box in the 66th minute to all but seal Belgium's victory. Despite Just scoring for New Zealand in the 84th minute, Lukaku and Saelemaekers added two more goals for Belgium before full-time.
Match details
Belgium top Group G; NZ eliminated
Belgium started the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Egypt and a goalless draw against Iran. Despite these initial results, they managed to top Group G after their decisive win over New Zealand. The Red Devils will play their Round of 32 match in Seattle Meanwhile, NZ return home without a win in the WC campaign.
Information
A look at match stats
Belgium had 10 shots on target from 35 attempts. New Zealand managed six attempts and had two shots on target. As per Squawka, this match had more shots than any other at the 2026 World Cup so far (41).
Landmarks
Lukaku, de Bruyne, and Trossard script these records
With six goals, Lukaku is now Belgium's all-time leading scorer in the FIFA World Cup. He surpassed Marc Wilmots, who has five goals. Meanwhile, de Bruyne is the first player to score in three different World Cup editions for Belgium (2014, 2018, and 2026). As per Squawka, Trossard is the first Belgian player to score two-plus goals in a FIFA World Cup match since Romelu Lukaku (vs Tunisia in 2018).