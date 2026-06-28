FIFA World Cup: Colombia top Group K with Portugal draw

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Colombia to face Ghana; Portugal drawn against Croatia

The match, an evenly contested one, had a full house, including FIFA president Gianni Infantino and former Colombian football legend Carlos Valderrama. Portugal came close to taking a first-half lead through Bruno Fernandes, only for goalkeeper Camilo Vargas to deny him with a crucial save. Meanwhile, Portugal's Diogo Costa was kept busy, recording six saves, exceeding his total from the team's previous two games. Colombia had 24 attempts on goal with seven on target. They held 51% possession compared to Portugal's 41%.