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FIFA World Cup: Colombia top Group K with Portugal draw
Both teams had already qualified for the knockout stage

FIFA World Cup: Colombia top Group K with Portugal draw

By Parth Dhall
Jun 28, 2026
09:59 am
What's the story

Colombia topped Group K in the ongoing FIFA World Cup after a goalless draw against Portugal. The match, played on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, was a thrilling encounter despite the lack of goals. Both teams had already qualified for the knockout stage before this final group match. Here are further details.

Upcoming match

Colombia to face Ghana; Portugal drawn against Croatia

The match, an evenly contested one, had a full house, including FIFA president Gianni Infantino and former Colombian football legend Carlos Valderrama. Portugal came close to taking a first-half lead through Bruno Fernandes, only for goalkeeper Camilo Vargas to deny him with a crucial save. Meanwhile, Portugal's Diogo Costa was kept busy, recording six saves, exceeding his total from the team's previous two games. Colombia had 24 attempts on goal with seven on target. They held 51% possession compared to Portugal's 41%.

Group stage performance

Portugal's journey to the knockout stage

Portugal's journey to the knockout stage was a bit bumpy. They started with an unexpected 1-1 draw against Congo DR, which led to criticism for Cristiano Ronaldo, who failed to score. However, he responded by scoring two goals in Portugal's 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan. Despite finishing second in their group, Portugal will now face Croatia in the knockout stage of the tournament.

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Information

Colombia to take on Ghana

Colombia, who missed out on the 2022 World Cup, started their campaign with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan and then beat Congo DR 1-0. They will now take on Ghana in the knockout stage after their 2-1 defeat against Croatia earlier on Saturday.

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