DRC are featuring in their second FIFA World Cup campaign

FIFA World Cup: DR Congo reach knockouts with first-ever win

By Parth Dhall 10:26 am Jun 28, 202610:26 am

What's the story

In a stunning turn of events, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) reached the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time. The African nation achieved this historic feat by defeating Uzbekistan 3-1 in Atlanta on Saturday. The win comes as a major milestone for DRC, who are featuring in only their second FIFA World Cup. This was also their maiden win in the tournament's history.