FIFA World Cup: Algeria knock out Jordan with 2-1 win
What's the story
Algeria beat Jordan to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout hopes alive. The match at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium saw Algeria win 2-1, knocking Jordan out of the tournament. Jordan took an early lead with Nizar Al Rashdan scoring in the first half. However, two second-half goals by Nadhir Benobuali and Amine Gouiri, respectively, turned the tide.
Match highlights
How the match panned out
While Jordan started strong with a close free kick, Algeria held more possession The former took the lead in the 35th minute when Al Rashdan capitalized on a defensive error to score. Algeria, despite enjoying more possession, struggled to convert their chances into goals. In the second half, Algeria pressed hard for an equalizer. It paid off in the 69th minute when Benobuali headed home Mahrez's corner. Thirteen minutes later, Gouiri scored from close range after another header from a corner.
Information
A look at match stats
Algeria had 55% possession compared to Jordan's 28 (17% in the contest). They had 17 attempts on goal with eight on target. Algeria completed 566 of their 656 passes, as well as 20 crosses.
Upcoming matches
Algeria to face Austria for knockout qualification
Algeria's victory sets up a crucial clash with Austria, both teams having three points. The two teams have won and lost a game each. The match will determine who finishes second behind Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group J. Meanwhile, Jordan end their journey at the bottom of Group J after a valiant effort against Algeria.