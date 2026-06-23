FIFA World Cup: Algeria knock out Jordan with 2-1 win

Match highlights

How the match panned out

While Jordan started strong with a close free kick, Algeria held more possession The former took the lead in the 35th minute when Al Rashdan capitalized on a defensive error to score. Algeria, despite enjoying more possession, struggled to convert their chances into goals. In the second half, Algeria pressed hard for an equalizer. It paid off in the 69th minute when Benobuali headed home Mahrez's corner. Thirteen minutes later, Gouiri scored from close range after another header from a corner.