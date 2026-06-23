FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway reach knockouts with Senegal scalp
What's the story
Norway secured a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockouts, thanks to Erling Haaland's stunning brace. The Vikings, making their first World Cup appearance since 1998, beat Senegal 3-2 in Group I on Monday. The win took them to six points from two matches, ensuring the Round of 32 qualification alongside France. They will now face Les Bleus on Friday for the top spot and an easier route in the knockout rounds.
Goal tally
Haaland helps Norway take two-goal lead
Marcus Pedersen drew first blood, giving Norway a 1-0 lead minutes before half-time. Just three minutes into the second half, Haaland doubled Norway's lead with a powerful left-footed shot from Martin Odegaard's pass. Senegal responded quickly as Ismaila Sarr pulled one back in the 53rd minute. Five minutes later, Haaland restored Norway's two-goal cushion with a superb first-time volley off Patrick Berg's cross. Although Sarr scored Norway's second goal in the 93rd minute, Norway held their nerves.
Information
A look at match stats
Senegal had 51% possession compared to Norway's 40. They had 16 attempts on goal with four on target. Meanwhile, Norway completed 295 of their 361 passes. Senegal completed nine crosses.
Match details
Notable landmarks for Haaland
Haaland now has four goals, the most by a Norwegian player in their FIFA World Cup history. His overall record stands at an astonishing 59 goals in 52 appearances for Norway. As per Opta, Haaland is the sixth player to score multiple goals in each of his first two World Cup appearances. He is only the second player to achieve this in the last 50 years (Harry Kane in 2018).
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Haaland's scoring streak
As per ESPNcricinfo, Haaland has scored in his last 12 appearances for Norway in competitive matches. Overall, the Manchester City striker has scored in 18 of his last 21 competitive matches.