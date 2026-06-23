FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway reach knockouts with Senegal scalp

Match details

Notable landmarks for Haaland

Haaland now has four goals, the most by a Norwegian player in their FIFA World Cup history. His overall record stands at an astonishing 59 goals in 52 appearances for Norway. As per Opta, Haaland is the sixth player to score multiple goals in each of his first two World Cup appearances. He is only the second player to achieve this in the last 50 years (Harry Kane in 2018).