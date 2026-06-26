FIFA World Cup 2026: Netherlands beat Tunisia to reach knockouts
What's the story
The Netherlands secured a spot in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after defeating Tunisia 3-1. The victory at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City saw the Dutch side top Group F. Brian Brobbey and Jan Paul van Hecke scored for them. The Netherlands will now face Morocco, who finished second in Group C, in the Round of 32.
Match highlights
Netherlands take early lead
The match started with a major blunder from Tunisian captain Ellys Skhiri, who accidentally scored an own goal while trying to clear a cross from Denzel Dumfries. Brian Brobbey doubled the lead for the Dutch team just minutes later, scoring in the seventh minute after Virgil van Dijk headed across the box for him to chip past Tunisian goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen.
Game control
Tunisia fight back but Netherlands hold on
Tunisia managed to score in the 54th minute when Hazem Mastouri headed a corner kick into the net. However, the Netherlands responded quickly as Jan Paul van Hecke headed a corner in the 62nd minute. The Dutch team controlled the game from there despite heavy rain in Kansas City. Notably, the Netherlands held 64% possession compared to Tunisia's 24% throughout the match (9% in the contest).
Tournament journey
Netherlands eye first World Cup title
The Netherlands have been a strong contender in past FIFA World Cups, having reached the finals three times but never winning. They started this tournament with a disappointing 2-2 draw against Japan but bounced back with a resounding 5-1 victory over Sweden. The team is now looking forward to its R32 match against Morocco on Monday. Meanwhile, Tunisia have been knocked with three successive defeats.