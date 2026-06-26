FIFA World Cup 2026: Turkey stun USA with last-minute winner
What's the story
Turkey stunned the United States with a dramatic 3-2 victory in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 match. The game was played at SoFi Stadium, where Kaan Ayhan scored the winner in stoppage time. Despite the defeat, the US team remained in first place in Group D after already having topped the group. Turkey's first-half goals came from Arda Guler and Orkun Kokcu, while Auston Trusty and Sebastian Berhalter scored for the Americans.
Match highlights
Turkey edge past USA in first half
The Americans took an early lead with Trusty's goal in the third minute. However, Turkey quickly equalized through a brilliant two-man play between Baris Alper Yilmaz and Guler, with the latter scoring. Guler then assisted Kokcu's close-range shot in the 31st minute to give Turkey a first-half lead. The US equalized again through Berhalter's fierce strike from about 20 yards out in the second half.
Game conclusion
Ayhan's late goal hands Turkey victory
The match seemed headed for a draw until Turkey's Can Uzun found Ayhan in space on the back post in the eighth minute of stoppage time. Ayhan slid to knock it home, sealing an improbable victory for his side. Despite their elimination from the tournament, Turkey celebrated this win as a major achievement against one of the strongest sides. Notably, the US had 18 attempts on goal, with seven on target.
Do you know?
Youngest Turkish scorer in World Cup history
At 21 years and 120 days, Guler has become the youngest Turkish footballer to score in FIFA World Cup history. According to Opta, he surpassed Emre Belozoglu (21 years 275 days vs Costa Rica).
Information
USA to face this side
The US, who were already the Group D leaders, will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 in Santa Clara, California, on Wednesday. Bosnia and Herzegovina are third in the third-place standings.