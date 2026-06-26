FIFA World Cup 2026: Turkey stun USA with last-minute winner

Game conclusion

Ayhan's late goal hands Turkey victory

The match seemed headed for a draw until Turkey's Can Uzun found Ayhan in space on the back post in the eighth minute of stoppage time. Ayhan slid to knock it home, sealing an improbable victory for his side. Despite their elimination from the tournament, Turkey celebrated this win as a major achievement against one of the strongest sides. Notably, the US had 18 attempts on goal, with seven on target.