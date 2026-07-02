FIFA World Cup: USA win maiden knockout game since 2002
What's the story
The United States of America defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 to reach the 2026 World Cup Round of 16. This marked only the second time that the US won a World Cup knockout match, and their first since 2002. Folarin Balogun scored the first goal just before halftime, but was sent off with a red card after colliding with Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic.
Match highlights
Match summary and key stats
Despite being down to 10 men in the 64th minute, the US didn't just hold on but went on to score again. Malik Tillman scored a stunning free kick past the Bosnian wall in the 82nd minute, sealing the victory for his team. Despite losing, Bosnia-Herzegovina held more possession (47%) than the US (43%). They made 10 attempts on goal, with three on target.
Suspension concerns
Balogun's red card impacts US
Balogun was handed the red card after a VAR review showed that he had made contact with Muharemovic's leg and foot/ankle. This will lead to his suspension from the next match. "A one-game suspension is the minimum for a red card at a World Cup, and the US cannot appeal that sanction," the FIFA sources confirmed to ESPN.
Information
USA to face Belgium
As per ESPN, the US snapped their 10-game losing streak against European teams. The co-hosts now face Belgium, who had knocked them out of the 2014 World Cup in the Round of 16.
Landmarks
A look at notable milestones
As mentioned, the US claimed their maiden FIFA World Cup knockout win since beating Mexico 2-0 in the Round of 16 in 2002. According to ESPN, Tillman is the first man to score a direct free-kick for the US at the World Cup in 32 years. The US also raced to 50 goals in FIFA World Cup history.