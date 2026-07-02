FIFA World Cup: USA win maiden knockout game since 2002  

Match highlights

Match summary and key stats

Despite being down to 10 men in the 64th minute, the US didn't just hold on but went on to score again. Malik Tillman scored a stunning free kick past the Bosnian wall in the 82nd minute, sealing the victory for his team. Despite losing, Bosnia-Herzegovina held more possession (47%) than the US (43%). They made 10 attempts on goal, with three on target.