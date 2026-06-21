Daichi Kamada opened the scoring just four minutes into the game (Image Source: X/@FIFAWorldCup)

Japan thrash Tunisia 4-0 in 1,000th FIFA World Cup clash

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:56 am Jun 21, 202611:56 am

What's the story

Team Japan has all but secured a spot in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a convincing 4-0 win over Tunisia. The match, played at Estadio Monterrey in Monterrey, saw Japan dominate from the start. Daichi Kamada opened the scoring just four minutes into the game, and striker Ayase Ueda doubled their lead with an excellent finish just after the half-hour mark. Notably, this was the 1,000th game in FIFA World Cup history.