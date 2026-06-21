Japan thrash Tunisia 4-0 in 1,000th FIFA World Cup clash
What's the story
Team Japan has all but secured a spot in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a convincing 4-0 win over Tunisia. The match, played at Estadio Monterrey in Monterrey, saw Japan dominate from the start. Daichi Kamada opened the scoring just four minutes into the game, and striker Ayase Ueda doubled their lead with an excellent finish just after the half-hour mark. Notably, this was the 1,000th game in FIFA World Cup history.
Record-breaking feat
Historic win for Japan
Japan's win over Tunisia wasn't just a regular victory; it was a historic moment for Asian football. The team scored four goals in a single World Cup match, the most ever by an Asian side. Junya Ito and Ueda scored two more goals for Japan in the second half, sealing their dominant performance and leaving Tunisia out of contention for the knockout stage.
Upcoming matches
Japan's path to knockout stage
With this win, Japan are now level with the Netherlands on a +4 goal difference at the top of Group F. They are likely to face Brazil, Morocco or France in the round of 32. Despite injuries to key players like Kaoru Mitoma, Takumi Minamino and Wataru Endo before this tournament, Japan have managed to thrive without them.
Team dynamics
Japan's unexpected heroes shine
Despite the absence of star players like Takefusa Kubo due to injury, Japan have found a way to succeed. Keito Nakamura, a player from France's second division club Reims, has emerged as an unexpected hero for the team. He scored against the Netherlands and assisted Kamada's goal in this match. Japan's fluid attack was evident in Ito's goal that made it 3-0 and Ueda's two contrasting finishes.
Future challenges
What next for Japan?
Japan's knockout stage hopes may not be in their hands, depending on their finish in Group F. A likely round-of-32 tie against Brazil, Morocco or France could be tough. However, one thing is certain: this team would aim to go toe-to-toe with anyone. And any knockout tie involving Asia's best will be a must-watch encounter.
Stats
Here are the match stats
From 10 attempts, Japan recorded as many as five shots on target. Tunisia made just three attempts but managed a solitary strike on target. The winning team had a 57% ball possession in the game. They completed 549 passes with a sensational 91% accuracy. Tunisia's passes count was 312. Their accuracy was 83%.