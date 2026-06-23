FIFA WC: Record-breaking Messi leads Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria

Tournament progress

Argentina advance to Round of 32

With this hard-fought victory, La Albiceleste are officially through to the Round of 32. The match was a classic, gritty tournament performance from the reigning world champions but ultimately, pure Messi magic won it for Argentina yet again. Despite missing an early penalty and almost completing his hat-trick with a sensational long-range free-kick that skimmed just past the post at full-time, Messi's two goals were enough to secure another win for his team.