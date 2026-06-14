FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia beat Turkey 2-0
What's the story
Australia kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on a winning note, defeating Turkey 2-0 in Group D. The match was held at BC Place in Vancouver on Sunday. Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe scored the goals for Australia, with Irankunda becoming the youngest Australian to score in a World Cup match at just 20 years old.
Personal history
Irankunda's incredible journey to World Cup stardom
Irankunda's journey to becoming a World Cup star is nothing short of extraordinary. He was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania after his family fled Burundi due to civil war. His parents moved to Australia when he was just three months old. The Watford forward scored a brilliant first-half goal after receiving a pass from Paul Okon-Engstler, making him Australia's youngest-ever World Cup goalscorer at 20 years and 125 days.
Goalkeeping heroics
Goalkeeper Patrick Beach's heroics
Australia's goalkeeper Patrick Beach, who was making his competitive debut, played a crucial role in the team's victory. He made eight saves during the match, the most by an Australian goalkeeper in a World Cup game. His brilliant performance kept Turkey from scoring despite their dominance over possession for most of the match.
Match conclusion
Metcalfe seals the win for Australia
Metcalfe secured Australia's victory with a low shot into the bottom corner after capitalizing on a mistake from Turkey. The win marks Australia's second victory in a World Cup opener, their last being against Japan in 2006. The Socceroos will next face hosts USA while Turkey will take on Paraguay in their next matches of Group D.
Match stats
Here are the match stats
From eight attempts, Australia recorded four shots on target. Turkey had seven shots on target, but from 28 attempts. The Aussies had a 37% ball possession in the high-voltage game. They completed 273 passes with a 75% accuracy. Turkey's passes count was 679. Their accuracy was 91%.
Landmarks
Here are the key landmarks
Australia featured 10 World Cup debutants in the starting XI, with center-back Harry Souttar being the only survivor from their last-16 run in 2022. Irankunda was one of those making his bow and became just the fourth Australian to score on his first World Cup outing after John Aloisi, Tim Cahill, and Craig Goodwin. As mentioned, the 20-year-old Irankunda made history by becoming Australia's youngest-ever World Cup goals-corer.