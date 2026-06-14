FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia beat Turkey 2-0

Landmarks

Here are the key landmarks

Australia featured 10 World Cup debutants in the starting XI, with center-back Harry Souttar being the only survivor from their last-16 run in 2022. Irankunda was one of those making his bow and became just the fourth Australian to score on his first World Cup outing after John Aloisi, Tim Cahill, and Craig Goodwin. As mentioned, the 20-year-old Irankunda made history by becoming Australia's youngest-ever World Cup goals-corer.