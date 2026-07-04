Colombia recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Ghana

FIFA World Cup: Colombia through to Round of 16

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:33 am Jul 04, 202609:33 am

What's the story

Team Colombia has secured a place in the Round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, thanks to a narrow 1-0 victory over Ghana at the Kansas City Stadium. The decisive goal was scored by Jhon Arias in the 14th minute, following an assist from Luis Suarez. The win sets up a clash between Colombia and Switzerland on Tuesday in Vancouver.