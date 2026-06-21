FIFA World Cup: Ecuador hold Curaçao for 0-0 draw

Match highlights

Room denies Valencia as Curacao hold on

Ecuador, backed by a sea of yellow in the stands, knew that a loss could severely dent their chances after Germany's late win over Ivory Coast. The pressure was on throughout the match as Curacao held its ground. In the first half, they exploited gaps in Ecuador's defense but poor finishing kept them from scoring. Valencia had a golden opportunity to score for Ecuador, but Room was quick to deny him with a brilliant save.