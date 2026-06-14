FIFA World Cup: Scotland beat Haiti to secure historic win

Tournament strategy

Scotland's journey ahead

A win was crucial for both teams, as a loss would have likely meant elimination from the tournament. Now, with this victory, Scotland is in a strong position to progress from Group C. The Athletic's results tracker gives them an 88% chance of making it to the knockouts and a 31% chance of finishing second in their group. However, it's worth noting that Scotland have never advanced beyond the group stage in any of their previous eight World Cup appearances.