FIFA World Cup: Scotland beat Haiti to secure historic win
What's the story
Team Scotland has secured its first FIFA World Cup victory in 36 years, thanks to John McGinn's deflected strike. The win came against Haiti at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium and has put Scotland at the top of Group C. Notably, the ongoing tourney marked their first appearance in a men's World Cup since 1998, where they failed to win a single match. The victory gives Steve Clarke's team an impressive 88% chance of reaching the knockout stage, according to The Athletic's World Cup projection tool.
Player spotlight
John McGinn scored the only goal
The the only goal of the game came from Aston Villa's captain John McGinn on 28 minutes, with his shot going in via the outstretched leg of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and into the net. Despite being pushed back by Haiti in the closing stages, Scotland held on for their first World Cup win in 36 years. Meanwhile, Ben Gannon-Doak, a winger for Scotland, impressed with his performance against Haiti. His contributions included an early shot from Scott McTominay that hit the post and a driving run into space wide for McGinn's goal.
Game analysis
Tactical approach of the match
Scotland's tactical approach in the match was a 4-4-2 formation, but it didn't work as planned. The team struggled to control Haiti's possession and often found themselves out of position. Lewis Ferguson, who was supposed to hold the midfield, ended up playing as a third center-back at times. This made it difficult for Scotland to put pressure on the ball and defend effectively against Haiti's attacks.
Tournament strategy
Scotland's journey ahead
A win was crucial for both teams, as a loss would have likely meant elimination from the tournament. Now, with this victory, Scotland is in a strong position to progress from Group C. The Athletic's results tracker gives them an 88% chance of making it to the knockouts and a 31% chance of finishing second in their group. However, it's worth noting that Scotland have never advanced beyond the group stage in any of their previous eight World Cup appearances.
Historical context
Breaking the cycle
Scotland's recent major tournament appearances, namely Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, ended without a single win. Before this match against Haiti, they had only won four World Cup matches in total. Despite their history of struggles in international tournaments, this victory could be just enough to help them clear the first hurdle. However, they still have tough matches ahead against Brazil and Morocco.
Match stats
Presenting the match stats
From 13 attempts, Haiti managed three shots on target. Scotland also had three shots on target, but from eight attempts. Though both teams had a 50% ball possession in the high-voltage game, Haiti completed 391 passes with a 89% accuracy. Scotland's passes count was 373. Their accuracy was 81%.
Landmarks
Here are the key landmarks
At 31 years, 238 days old, John McGinn became the oldest player to score for Scotland at the FIFA World Cup. The game also saw Findlay Curtis become the youngest player to represent Scotland in a World Cup game (19 years and 255 days). Scotland have won their opening match at the World Cup for the third time (1974, 1982).