FIFA World Cup: Mexico beat Czech Republic to top group

Group A standings

The Czech Republic exit the tournament

As Mexico celebrated their victory, the Czech Republic exited the tournament with just one shot on target. Their misery was further compounded by a possible injury to West Ham's Tomas Soucek, who had to be helped off after jarring his knee. Meanwhile, South Africa advanced as Group A runners-up after beating South Korea 1-0. The latter now awaits results from other matches to determine their fate in the knockout stages.