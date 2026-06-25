FIFA World Cup: Mexico beat Czech Republic to top group
What's the story
Mexico defeated the Czech Republic 3-0 in their final Group A match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The victory at the iconic Azteca Stadium ensured that Mexico finished their group campaign with a perfect record, winning all three matches. The win also saw them advance to the knockout stages as Group A winners. Veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa made history by appearing in his sixth World Cup, while 17-year-old Gilberto Mora shone as the youngest player to start in this tournament since 2002.
Match highlights
Mexico continue their winning streak
Mexico had already secured their place in the knockout stages after defeating South Africa and South Korea. However, they continued their winning streak with second-half goals from Mateo Chavez, Julian Quinones, and Alvaro Fidalgo. Ochoa's long kick led to Mexico's late third goal while Mora played a key role in their second goal by releasing Jorge Sanchez with a through-ball.
Group A standings
The Czech Republic exit the tournament
As Mexico celebrated their victory, the Czech Republic exited the tournament with just one shot on target. Their misery was further compounded by a possible injury to West Ham's Tomas Soucek, who had to be helped off after jarring his knee. Meanwhile, South Africa advanced as Group A runners-up after beating South Korea 1-0. The latter now awaits results from other matches to determine their fate in the knockout stages.
Stats
Here are the match stats
From 11 attempts, Mexico recorded five shots on target. Czech managed just a solitary strike on target from 12 attempts. The winning team had a 49% ball possession in the game. They completed 385 passes with a fine 88% accuracy. Czech's passes count was 402. Their accuracy was 84%.