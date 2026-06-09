FIFA World Cup 2026: Somali referee barred from entering USA

Reaction

Somali football community reacts to Artan's exclusion

Artan's exclusion has left many in Somalia disappointed. Ciise Aden Abshir, a senior adviser to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and national team captain, called him one of Africa's top referees. "Omar Artan is among Africa's most respected referees and deserves the support of the entire football community," Abshir told Agence France-Presse. He also stressed that denying Artan entry into the US harms not just him personally but also undermines football's commitment to fairness, merit, and fair play.