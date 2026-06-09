FIFA World Cup 2026: Somali referee barred from entering USA
What's the story
Omar Abdulkadir Artan, a top Somali referee, has been barred from officiating at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The decision comes after he was denied entry into the United States. The incident occurred on Saturday when Artan arrived at Miami International Airport but was refused entry by US authorities. FIFA confirmed this decision, ruling him out of the tournament entirely.
Official statement
FIFA's official statement on the matter
An official statement from FIFA read, "FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States." It also stressed that immigration decisions are entirely up to host nations and outside FIFA's jurisdiction. "FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications," the statement added.
Reason revealed
US Customs and Border Protection's take on the issue
The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed that Artan was denied entry after a routine inspection. "During processing, the traveler underwent additional inspection, a routine part of CBP's inspection process when officers need to verify information or determine admissibility," a CBP spokesperson said. They later added that "admissibility determinations are made on a case-by-case basis using law enforcement, national security, and immigration information available at the time of inspection."
Information
Entry barred despite having a valid US visa
Despite reportedly having a valid US visa, Artan was turned away at Miami International Airport this past weekend. Somalia is currently included in the Trump administration's expanded travel ban, which restricts entry from several nations.
Reaction
Somali football community reacts to Artan's exclusion
Artan's exclusion has left many in Somalia disappointed. Ciise Aden Abshir, a senior adviser to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and national team captain, called him one of Africa's top referees. "Omar Artan is among Africa's most respected referees and deserves the support of the entire football community," Abshir told Agence France-Presse. He also stressed that denying Artan entry into the US harms not just him personally but also undermines football's commitment to fairness, merit, and fair play.
Career highlights
Confederation of African Football Referee of the Year
Artan has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2018 and officiated at the last Africa Cup of Nations. In 2025, he was named the Confederation of African Football's men's referee of the year. Earlier this year, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud hailed his World Cup appointment as a landmark achievement for Somali sport. Notably, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 11 and July 19.