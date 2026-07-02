FIFA World Cup sees 13x rise in online hate comments 

Legal action

Evidence collected for law enforcement

FIFA has revealed that as part of the evolution of SMPS, the service also collates evidence for law enforcement. "Over 100 examples have been identified which pass the legal thresholds for preparing legal case files against them," FIFA said in its statement. The Netherlands players Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber and Crysencio Summerville were among those targeted with racist abuse online after missing penalties in a shootout defeat to Morocco in the last 32.