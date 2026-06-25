FIFA WC: South Africa beat South Korea, advance to knockouts
What's the story
Team South Africa has made history by qualifying for the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever. The team achieved this feat after a thrilling 1-0 victory over South Korea in Monterrey on Wednesday. The match was decided by a second-half goal from Thapelo Maseko, which sparked wild celebrations among players, coaches, and thousands of South African supporters.
Celebration
Players, coaches celebrate historic achievement
As the final whistle blew, players were seen collapsing into emotional bear hugs on the pitch. Head coach Hugo Broos was seen embracing his staff before wrapping goalkeeper Ronwen Williams in a huge hug as they celebrated their historic achievement. Meanwhile, South Korea was left in disbelief and frustration over their uncertain fate of potentially progressing as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.
Match analysis
South Africa on the front foot in 1st half
Despite a disappointing opening match against Mexico, South Africa came out strong from the first whistle. Oswin Appollis was a constant threat down the left flank while Relebohile Mofokeng and Evidence Makgopa exploited gaps in a South Korean defense that never looked fully comfortable. The best chance of the first half came after a costly mistake by Korea when Thalente Mbatha's fierce drive was parried straight into Makgopa's path but he somehow fired directly at Kim Seung-gyu, the goalkeeper.
Winning goal
Maseko fires South Africa into history books
South Korea brought on captain Son Heung-min at halftime, but it didn't change their attack. Instead, it was South Africa who struck first with a brilliantly executed counterattack in the 63rd minute. A precise pass from Moremi found Maseko, who raced forward and drilled his finish inside the near post to score the only goal of the match and secure their place in history.
Stats
Here are the match stats
From 14 attempts, South Africa recorded four shots on target. South Korea managed just two strikes on target from seven attempts. The winning team had just a 31% ball possession in the game. They completed 329 passes with a 82% accuracy. South Korea's passes count was 674. Their accuracy was 91%.