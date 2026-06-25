FIFA WC: South Africa beat South Korea, advance to knockouts

Match analysis

South Africa on the front foot in 1st half

Despite a disappointing opening match against Mexico, South Africa came out strong from the first whistle. Oswin Appollis was a constant threat down the left flank while Relebohile Mofokeng and Evidence Makgopa exploited gaps in a South Korean defense that never looked fully comfortable. The best chance of the first half came after a costly mistake by Korea when Thalente Mbatha's fierce drive was parried straight into Makgopa's path but he somehow fired directly at Kim Seung-gyu, the goalkeeper.